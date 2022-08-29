Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.25, up 8.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% jump in NIFTY and a 27.61% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.25, up 8.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 17324.2. The Sensex is at 57998.68, down 1.42%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 7.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2083.55, down 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

