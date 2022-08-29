Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1923, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.22% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% jump in NIFTY and a 3.21% jump in the Nifty Media.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1923, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 17344. The Sensex is at 58072.01, down 1.29%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 8.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5902.7, down 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50058 shares today, compared to the daily average of 28335 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)