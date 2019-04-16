Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit rises 1585.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RIL open offer for acquiring additional 26% in Hathway Cable and Datacom
Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit declines 73.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 0.33%, gains for fifth straight session
Volumes jump at Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 132.42 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 1585.26% to Rs 212.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.18% to Rs 210.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 527.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 544.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.42145.74 -9 527.63544.54 -3 OPM %31.9740.51 -36.2241.32 - PBDT57.7439.17 47 143.39158.64 -10 PBT29.5513.54 118 27.4761.45 -55 NP212.6812.62 1585 210.6077.66 171
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU