JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments
Business Standard

Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit rises 1585.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 132.42 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 1585.26% to Rs 212.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.18% to Rs 210.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 527.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 544.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.42145.74 -9 527.63544.54 -3 OPM %31.9740.51 -36.2241.32 - PBDT57.7439.17 47 143.39158.64 -10 PBT29.5513.54 118 27.4761.45 -55 NP212.6812.62 1585 210.6077.66 171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU