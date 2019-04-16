JUST IN
Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.69% to Rs 92.82 crore

Net Loss of TRF reported to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 69.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 92.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 134.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 349.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 439.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales92.82117.04 -21 349.20439.34 -21 OPM %-31.70-68.75 --21.43-32.63 - PBDT-41.35-74.25 44 -42.88-147.15 71 PBT-42.48-75.43 44 -47.50-152.14 69 NP-43.75-69.35 37 -34.57-134.11 74

