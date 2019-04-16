Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 20.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.080.95 14 3.703.31 12 OPM %90.7490.53 -88.6587.01 - PBDT1.581.33 19 5.244.59 14 PBT1.571.32 19 5.194.54 14 NP1.140.95 20 4.083.37 21
