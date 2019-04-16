Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of rose 20.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.080.953.703.3190.7490.5388.6587.011.581.335.244.591.571.325.194.541.140.954.083.37

