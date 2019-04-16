Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 664.69 croreNet profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 2.88% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 664.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 631.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.72% to Rs 58.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.61% to Rs 2359.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1779.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales664.69631.77 5 2359.551779.28 33 OPM %8.059.24 -5.659.22 - PBDT58.5860.65 -3 155.29177.15 -12 PBT42.0044.94 -7 91.77115.22 -20 NP27.6428.46 -3 58.0073.16 -21
