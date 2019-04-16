Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 664.69 crore

Net profit of of declined 2.88% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 664.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 631.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.72% to Rs 58.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.61% to Rs 2359.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1779.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

664.69631.772359.551779.288.059.245.659.2258.5860.65155.29177.1542.0044.9491.77115.2227.6428.4658.0073.16

