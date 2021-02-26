Hatsun Agro gains on starting commercial production at new Maharashtra plant

Hatsun Agro Product rose 1.99% to Rs 726 after the company announced commercial production at its newly set up modern greenfield dairy processing plant in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The plant is the 19th manufacturing location for Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) that has a network of plants in four states of Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana and Karnataka. The fully automated dairy plant is set up in 72 acres land at a cost of Rs 130 crore in Solapur district in Maharashtra. The plant has specialized imported equipments from Germany to process 6 lakh litres milk per day (LLPD).

The company will manufacture milk, curd, butter milk, chaas, lassi, yoghurt and shrikhand at the new plant. Hatsun Agro will market these products under brand names - 'Arokya' and 'Hatsun'. The total milk processing capacity of the company now stands at 52.50 LLPD across all the its manufacturing locations in 5 states.

The company further intends to expand its retail network through launch of more 'HAP Daily' outlets in various towns of Maharashtra & Goa.

Hatsun Agro Products' standalone net profit surged 141.4% to Rs 67.32 crore on 4.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,394.59 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Hatsun Agro Product is a leading private sector dairy player in India. Its products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

