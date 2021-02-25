HDFC unit offloads entire 50% stake in Magnum Foundations

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Investments divest 19.9% stake in India Asset Recovery Management
Pidilite Industries allots 5,600 equity shares under ESOP
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 27,162 equity shares under ESOS
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation has allots 31.63 lakh equity shares under bonus issue
Tejas Networks allots 1.94 lakh equity shares under ESOP
-
HDFC Property Ventures (HPVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC, has sold 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 50% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Magnum Foundations.The aggregate sale consideration is Rs 13,11,54,505. Subsequent to the sale of entire stake in Magnum by HPVL, Magnum has ceased to be an associate of HDFC.
Magnum is principally engaged in construction and development of real estate project in India.
HDFC's net profit tanked 65.1% to Rs 2,925.83 crore on 42.26% decline in total income to Rs 11,716.34 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of HDFC fell 0.74% to Rs 2,686.20 on BSE. HDFC is one of India's leading housing finance companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU