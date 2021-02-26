Dilip Buildcon rises after emerging L-1 bidder for two HAM projects

-
Dilip Buildcon gained 1.98% to Rs 679.95 after the company said it has been declared as lowest (L-1) bidder for two new projects aggregating to Rs 2241 crore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.
The first project involves four laning 29 kms of Viluppuram Puducherry secton of NH 45A (New NH 332) under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I. The bid project cost is Rs 1013 crore.
The second order calls for four laning 38 kms of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-45A under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I. The bid project cost is Rs 1228 crore.
Both the projects have completion period 24 months and operation period of 15 years.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 106.27% to Rs 182.20 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
