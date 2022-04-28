Hatsun Agro tumbles after weak Q4 results

Hatsun Agro Product fell 4.14% to Rs 1045.85 after the company's net profit declined 55.92% to Rs 25.19 crore on 4.04% increase in net sales to Rs 1626.26 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 56% year-on-year to Rs 39.99 crore in Q4 March 2022.

Revenues from Milk & Milk products segment grew 3.8% to Rs 1,507.73 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1,452.5 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenues from Others segment rose 7.23% to Rs 118.53 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 110.53 crore in Q3 FY21.

For the full year, Hatsun Agro's net profit declined 11.54% to Rs 217.91 crore on 14.76% rise in net sales to Rs 6370.36 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. PBT fell 24.87% year-on-year to Rs 283.38 crore in FY22.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

