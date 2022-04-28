SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.54%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 839.75, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.18% in last one year as compared to a 15.49% gain in NIFTY and a 3.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 839.75, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 17201.45. The Sensex is at 57436.18, up 1.09%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has dropped around 1.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16557.7, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 839.6, up 1.39% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 64.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

