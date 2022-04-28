Reliance Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2825.35, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.59% in last one year as compared to a 15.49% jump in NIFTY and a 59.85% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2825.35, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 17201.45. The Sensex is at 57436.18, up 1.09%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 7.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28527.6, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2825.75, up 1.88% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 52.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

