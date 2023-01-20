Havells India Ltd Slides 3.69%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.05%

Havells India Ltd has added 0.5% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.4% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd lost 3.69% today to trade at Rs 1161.75. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.05% to quote at 37926.54. The index is down 3.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd decreased 1.49% and Titan Company Ltd lost 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 16.14 % over last one year compared to the 2.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has added 0.5% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26217 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1405.85 on 02 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1037.8 on 07 Mar 2022.

