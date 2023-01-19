BHEL bags R&M contract for Ukai Thermal Power Station worth Rs 300 crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has won an order for the renovation & modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat.

Valued at about Rs 300 crore, the order for R&M of the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5, has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation. Significantly, BHEL is also the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of these turbine sets which have been successfully operating for around 40 years, before being taken up for R&M.

The R&M work being undertaken by BHEL will not only extend the life and reliability of Units-3&5 at Ukai TPS, but also improve the efficiency levels of these turbines addressing the problems of technical obsolescence, thereby making them more environment friendly.

BHEL's scope of work in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of the steam turbines and associated auxiliaries.

The equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL's manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru and Bhopal while the execution on site will be undertaken by the company's Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

BHEL has successfully executed R&M projects of over 35,000 MW thermal capacity till date. The company's customers include all major Central and State utilities like NTPC, DVC, NLC, MAHAGENCO, RRVUNL, UPRVUNL, TANGEDCO, TSGENCO, APGENCO, etc.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,927.95 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 4,910.62 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.11% to end at Rs 79.95 on the BSE.

