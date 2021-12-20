Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2021.
Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 19.58% to Rs 664.3 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7882 shares in the past one month.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 9.85% to Rs 999.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44490 shares in the past one month.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 417.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22055 shares in the past one month.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd plummeted 8.85% to Rs 188.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98696 shares in the past one month.
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd shed 8.53% to Rs 89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64225 shares in the past one month.
