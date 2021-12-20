Adani Transmission completes the construction of intra-state transmission lines in UP

The subsidiary of Adani Transmission (ATL), Ghatampur Transmission Ltd (GTL) completed the construction the intra-state transmission lines of 897 circuit km in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The transmission line comprises 4 nos. of 765 KV and 400 KV bay extensions at Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur. This project has been developed under PPP mode on a Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis. This will provide transmission services to Long-Term Transmission Customers (LTTC) with 35 years of runway ahead.

The project will evacuate power from 3x660 MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam) and will also strengthen UP's transmission network. It consists of 765KV S/C Ghatampur- Hapur transmission line of 411 km, one of the longest HVAC transmission lines in the country. It will also connect the Ghatampur TPS (Central UP) to 765/400 KV Hapur Substation (Western UP).

The company reported 34.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 288.84 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 214.13 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 15% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,479.22 during Q2 FY22.

Shares of Adani Transmission was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,717.45 on BSE. Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

