Dhanuka Agritech fixes buyback price of Rs 1000 per share

Buyback size is Rs 100 crore

The Buyback Committee of Board of Dhanuka Agritech at its meeting held on 16 September 2020 has approved the following -

Buy Back of not exceeding 10,00,000 Equity Shares at a final Buy Back price of Rs 1,000 per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore, excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buy Back.

Fixed 28 September 2020 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of Equity Shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Buy Back.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)