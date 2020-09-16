Andrew Yule & Company announces cessation of director

With effect from 15 September 2020

Andrew Yule & Company announced that as per directives of the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industry & Public Enterprises, Government of India, Partha Dasgupta, Director (Finance) of the Company has relinquished the charge of the post of Director (Finance) of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 15 September, 2020 and as such, Dasgupta is ceased to be a Director of the Company.

Further, consequent upon his cessation as Director of the Company, Dasgupta, who was also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, ceases to be a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, with immediate effect.

