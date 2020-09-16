Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait goes live with iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking Platform

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) announced that BBK (Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait), Bahrain's leading bank delivering brighter banking experiences to its customers, is now live with iGTB's fully integrated Digital Transaction Banking Platform (DTB).

DTB will empower BBK to rapidly and cost-effectively deliver innovative digital banking services and exceptional customer experience for its corporate customers.

