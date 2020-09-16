Dr Reddys inks deal to cooperate in clinical trails and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Russia's sovereign wealth fund- RDIF to supply 100 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories a global pharmaceutical company headquartered out of India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic. Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

The agreement between RDIF and Dr Reddy's reflects the growing awareness of countries and organizations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, We are pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India. The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results. We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to ensure safety and efficacy for the Indian population and to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India.

