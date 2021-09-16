Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in Chief Risk Officer

-
With effect from 16 September 2021Poonawalla Fincorp has appointed Sharad Pareek as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16 September 2021 in place of Girish Poddar who has demitted his office w.e.f. close of business hours of 15 September 2021. Poddar would move to credit monitoring role in the organization.
