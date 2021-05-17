Reliance Jio Infocomm to construct India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems

Reliance Jio Infocomm is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centered on India. Jio, in conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two next generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.
The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. The systems will seamlessly interconnect as well as connect to the world's top interexchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally. IAX and IEX will enhance the ability for consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India.
For the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map, recognizing India's increased importance, staggering growth, and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016.
These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tbps of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometers.
Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.
The IAX system connects India, the world's fastest growing economy, to Asia Pacific markets with express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The IEX system extends India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the Middle East and North Africa. Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA. IAX is expected to be ready for service mid2023, while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024.
