HCL Infosystems Ltd Slides 4.92%

HCL Infosystems Ltd has added 22.28% over last one month compared to 7.22% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.08% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Infosystems Ltd fell 4.92% today to trade at Rs 9.66. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.64% to quote at 15888.9. The index is up 7.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aptech Ltd decreased 2.58% and Subex Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 5.32 % over last one year compared to the 4.98% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 30026 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.56 on 31 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.2 on 26 Mar 2020.

