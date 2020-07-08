Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 4.16%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.19%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 3.21% over last one month compared to 0.03% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.94% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 4.16% today to trade at Rs 33.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.19% to quote at 7396.98. The index is up 0.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 2.07% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 28.78 % over last one year compared to the 5.1% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 51.85 on 17 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 20.15 on 30 Mar 2020.

