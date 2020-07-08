Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 96.6 points or 0.59% at 16376.97 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 3.25%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 3.09%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.38%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.32%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.02%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 1.93%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.63%), Alembic Ltd (up 1.49%), and Hikal Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.91%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 2.04%), and Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.68%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.83 or 0.08% at 36704.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.25 points or 0.08% at 10807.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.79 points or 0.31% at 12879.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.12% at 4480.68.

On BSE,1095 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

