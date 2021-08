HCL named a Leader for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

By Gartner

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been recognized by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, as a leader in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

The report evaluates companies that provide transformational IT outcomes and services, built and delivered with native Public Cloud infrastructure and platform services. HCL differentiated itself from the competition with its customized approach and breadth of offerings. With deep vertical capabilities and the ability to co-create solutions for industry clients, HCL helped its clients achieve IT transformation. HCL's heavy investments in start-ups to help drive innovation, IP and vertical solutions with speed and agility is also a key reason 100 percent of client references recommend HCL for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

HCL views this recognition as a validation of its strong cloud culture, solutions, experience and inhouse talent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)