TTK Prestige to acquire 51% stake in a modular kitchen maker

TTK Prestige has entered into an agreement to make strategic investment of approx.

Rs 30 crore in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions engaged in the business of modular kitchens and kitchen appliances having many franchisee outlets across India.

In the initial state, the company will acquire around 40% of the equity and after completion of the investment, will hold 51% of the equity of Ultrafresh.

