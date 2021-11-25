TCS engages into multi-year partnership with South32

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner by South32, a global mining and metals company, to enhance its IT operating model and provide application and infrastructure services critical to its global operations, strengthening its operational resilience and business agility.
The multi-year managed services partnership builds on the relationship TCS has had with South32 to enable accelerated execution of recent divestiture programs, and track employee health and safety at South32's global mining sites during the pandemic. Under the new contract, management of critical infrastructure that was previously managed by multiple service-providers has been consolidated with TCS, driving end-to-end accountability.
As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model, powered by ignio AIOps and ignio ERPOps to enhance South32's IT operating model.
Leveraging AI and machine learning, TCS will infuse self-healing capability and greater resilience in the IT stack consisting of ERP and other corporate applications, operational technology, and the underlying infrastructure. TCS will also provide a unified service desk for all South32's operations in Australia, with immediate assistance from on-location IT staff.
The new IT operating model will assist South32 in reaching its strategic objective of standardising, simplifying, and streamlining its IT operations.
