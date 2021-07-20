HCL Tech, ACC, IndusInd Bank in focus

HCL Technologies' consolidated net income rose 8.5% to Rs 3214 crore on 2.2% rise in total income to Rs 20068 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

ACC's consolidated net profit soared 110.17% to Rs 569.45 crore on 49.29% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,884.94 crore in Q2 June 2021 over Q2 June 2020.

Tata Steel Mining (TSML) and Jindal Stainless (JSL) signed a MoU on July 16, 2021 to jointly unearth the Chrome Ore locked up in the boundary between their mines located in Sukinda of Jajpur district, Odisha. Tata Steel Mining (TSML, formerly known as TS Alloys) is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Steel.

IndusInd Bank said that a meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, to consider the proposal of raising funds through various modes.

City Union Bank said the board of directors of the bank approved raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore (including premium).

Zen Technologies was awarded a Rs 120-crore export contract. The simulators are the main focus of the order. The order will be carried out in roughly a year.

