FDC, Sunteck Realty, Ashoka Buildcon in focus

FDC announced the launch of India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir - Favenza Oral Suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. This prescription-only solution is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country.
Sunteck Realty in its Q1 FY22 operational updates said the company's pre-sales grew by 74% YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 176 crore, and collections grew by 165% YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 172 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Acceptance from National Highways Authority of India ('NHAI') for development of Memmadpur (Ambala) - Banur (IT City Chowk) - Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor for a bid price of Rs 726 crore.
Reliance Industries (RIL) informed that the company has invested Rs. 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar Limited' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNESL is yet to commence its business operations.
Shilpa Medicare said that the board of directors, approved the transfer of API Business of the company consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (to be incorporated).
Xelpmoc Design and Tech said its board of directors would meet on July 15 to consider a proposal of fund raising by issuance of equity shares or any other securities.
