Wipro, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv to be watched

-
ALSO READ
Energy Efficiency Measures In India Saving Substantial Amount Of CO2 Emissions
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Reliance New Energy Solar to invest USD 50 mn in US-based Ambri Inc.
Bajaj Finserv hits record high
-
Wipro announced a partnership with IP Infusion, a leader in disaggregated network solutions, to jointly develop offerings that enable faster innovation in IP and optical networks.
Power Grid Corporation of India said that the board of directors of the company approved proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.
Bajaj Finserv said its board approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for alternate investments. The subsidiary will focus on investing in start-ups and property. Bajaj Finserv will invest up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches either in the form of equity or any other security or loan in the subsidiary.
HeidelbergCement India has signed a long-term power purchase agreement to purchase around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum solar energy under captive arrangement for its facility located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions (Kinetic) have entered into an Agreement on August 11, 2021, for setting up Battery Swapping Stations initially at Delhi/NCR and thereafter at mutually agreed locations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU