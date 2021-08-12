Wipro, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv to be watched

Wipro announced a partnership with IP Infusion, a leader in disaggregated network solutions, to jointly develop offerings that enable faster innovation in IP and optical networks.

Power Grid Corporation of India said that the board of directors of the company approved proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

Bajaj Finserv said its board approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for alternate investments. The subsidiary will focus on investing in start-ups and property. Bajaj Finserv will invest up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches either in the form of equity or any other security or loan in the subsidiary.

HeidelbergCement India has signed a long-term power purchase agreement to purchase around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum solar energy under captive arrangement for its facility located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions (Kinetic) have entered into an Agreement on August 11, 2021, for setting up Battery Swapping Stations initially at Delhi/NCR and thereafter at mutually agreed locations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)