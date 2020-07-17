HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, L&T Technology Services in focus

HCL Technologies will announce quarterly result today, 17 July 2020.

Bharti Airtel said that commercial papers bearing ISIN no. INE397D14233 issued on April 20, 2020 have been paid by the company on July 15, 2020 (on the maturity date).

L&T Technology Services has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Orchestra Technology, Inc for $25 million to be paid in tranches. Orchestra Technology is a specialist technology partner for the wireless and mobile eco-systems.

L&T Finance Holdings' consolidated net profit dropped 72.98% to Rs 148.31 crore on 1.8% fall in total income to Rs 3,623.14 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Endurance Technologies said that Endurance SpA, one of the step-down and the major operating subsidiary in Italy has decided to undertake consolidation of its foundry activities whereby the plant operations, including workmen and necessary plant and machinery, from Grugliasco are shifted to the Chivasso plant. This aims to improve the operating & cost efficiencies and achieve economies of scale which is expected to result in annual savings of around Euro 600,000.

The Board of Directors of PTC India had recommended a proposal to the shareholders regarding dilution of the company's holding in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) in a form and manner which is determined to be in the interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Capri Global Capital has raised an amount of Rs 50 crore by an allotment of 500 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.1,000,000 each on private placement basis on 16 July 2020.

