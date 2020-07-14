Wipro, APSEZ, Sobha to be watched

Wipro will announce its Q1 result today, 14 July 2020.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that first ever containerized cargo export from India to Bangladesh using Inland Waterways has reached its destination Pangaon International Container Terminal, Dhaka on 12th July 2020.

Godrej Industries said that the management committee of the board of directors of the company approved issuance of upto 7,500 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs ten lakh each, aggregating to Rs 750 crore on private placement basis.

Sobha said that post easing of lockdown in first week of May, all offices, sites and factories got operational in line with respective state rules and regulations. However, the company also started witnessing labor migration issues across all states. This had an adverse impact on the company's operations at project sites and factories. During April and May months, the company have seen dip in sales but from June onwards, inquiries are at the pre-Covid levels and sales numbers has improved.

Adani Green Energy said it has increased its capacity by 50MW to 2,595 MW for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, on a sequential basis.

Phoenix Mills board approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,100 crore through issuance of equity shares, nonconvertible debt instruments along with warrants and convertible securities other than warrants or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), to eligible investors including Foreign Institutions, Corporate Bodies, Mutual Funds, Banks, Insurance Companies, Pension Funds or individuals, either through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and/or on a Preferential basis and/or Private Placement and/or any other permissible mode(s), in one or more tranches.

5Paisa Capital reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 85.17% to Rs 42.44 crore.

