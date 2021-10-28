ITC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, APSEZ to react to their earnings

Among key corporate earnings, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Power Company, DLF, InterGlobe Aviation, Marico, RBL Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services, among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 28 October 2021.

L&T's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 330,541 crore as on 30 September 2021, at near record levels, with international orders having a share of 23%.

ITC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3763.73 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 3343.44 crore in Q2FY21. Total income increased to Rs 15313.15 crore from Rs 14687.80 crore YoY.

Titan Company posted a 222% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 641 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 199 crore recorded in Q2 FY21. Total income for Q2 FY22 was at Rs 7,220 crore, including bullion sale of Rs 192 crore, a growth of 64% compared to total income of Rs 4,389 crore posted in Q2 FY21 that included bullion sale of Rs 391 crore.

IndusInd Bank's standalone net profit surged 72% to Rs 1113.53 crore on an 8.6% increase in total income to Rs 9487.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Bajaj Auto reported 12% rise in standalone profit after tax to Rs 1275 crore on 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8762 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s consolidated net profit fell 31.38% to Rs 951.70 crore on 21.70% increase in net sales to Rs 3,532.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

SBI Life Insurance Company's standalone net profit dropped 17.71% to Rs 246.62 crore on a 92.01% surge in income from investments (net) to Rs 10,734.43 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Lupin reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2094.90 crore in Q2FY22 as against net profit of Rs 213.10 crore in Q2FY21. Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 4091.3 crore from Rs 3835 crore YoY.

