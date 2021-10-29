NTPC, IRCTC, InterGlobe Aviation, DLF in focus

Among key corporate earnings, BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy's Labs, Shree Cement, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Oberoi Realty, among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 29 October 2021.

NTPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3690.95 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3494.61 crore in Q2FY21. Total income rose to Rs 33095.67 crore from Rs 28677.64 crore YoY.

Wipro in partnership with Oracle, launched Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution to enhance commuters' experience while improving profitability for tollway authorities.

bp, a global integrated energy company, and Infosys, announced that they have agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will aim to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure, and help meet their decarbonization goals.

Tata Power Company's consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 370.93 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue rose 13% year on year to Rs 9,502 crore due to expanded operation in Odisha DISCOMs and higher project execution by Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL) and strong business performance of all other businesses.

IRCTC said that Railway Ministry has asked the company to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by the company in the ratio of 50:50 with effect from November 1, 2021.

DLF reported 36% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 1123 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1040 crore in Q2 FY21.

InterGlobe Aviation posted net loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 5608.50 crore from Rs 2741 crore YoY.

