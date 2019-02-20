HCL Tech gains after winning contract from EDF Luminus

rose 1.61% to Rs 1,056 at 10:53 IST on BSE after the company announced it has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with

The announcement was made during market hours today, 20 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 403.03 points, or 1.14% to 35,755.64

On the BSE, 18,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1060.45 and a low of Rs 1026.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,124.50 on 25 September 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 880 on 5 June 2018.

(HCL) today announced it has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with Luminus, the second largest and in the Belgian HCL will help to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure, applications landscape and will migrate its portfolio to a public cloud environment.

is a subsidiary of (EDF). The deal marks a significant win for HCL in Belgium, and will see it taking the responsibility for migrating all EDF Luminus' applications to the (AWS) cloud. HCL will also provide integrated services, Non- Application management including infrastructure support, end-to-end network and security services, as well as Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 2605 crore on 5.6% increase in revenues to Rs 15699 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

(HCL) is a leading global company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)