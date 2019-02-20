Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Ambition Mica Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Think Ink Studio Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2019.
Times Guaranty Ltd lost 16.53% to Rs 25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 173 shares in the past one month.
Ambition Mica Ltd tumbled 11.67% to Rs 13.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5677 shares in the past one month.
Sambhaav Media Ltd crashed 11.41% to Rs 3.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8514 shares in the past one month.
Think Ink Studio Ltd pared 9.92% to Rs 4.72. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd plummeted 8.98% to Rs 26.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2283 shares in the past one month.
