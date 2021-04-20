HCL Tech slides 3% in two days

HCL Technologies fell 1.22% to Rs 984.70 on BSE, extending losses for the second consecutive session.

Shares of HCL Technologies slipped 2.75% in two trading sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 1,012.55 hit on 16 April 2021.

HCL Technologies (HCL), during market hours yesterday, 19 April 2021, announced that it signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with UD Trucks, a Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider. HCL Technologies will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services. With this new partnership, the IT major will further accelerate UD Trucks' digital transformation journey.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 35.1% to Rs 3,977 crore on a 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 19,302 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

