HCL Tech launches digital acceleration center in Canada

The IT major said it continues its expansion and growth in Canada with plans to hire 2,000 employees in next three years.HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its innovation center focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario in Canada. From its newest global delivery center, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys. HCL will provide next-gen services including digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services. HCL continues to significantly invest in Canada to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce.
The Mississauga center, which has a seating capacity of 350, will be one of the largest for HCL in Canada, housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities in Canada in the next three years, engaging Canada's diverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients.
Shares of HCL Technologies closed 0.17% higher at Rs 958.85 on Friday.
HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 35.1% to Rs 3,977 crore on a 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 19,302 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU