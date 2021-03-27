HCL Tech launches digital acceleration center in Canada

The IT major said it continues its expansion and growth in Canada with plans to hire 2,000 employees in next three years.

HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its innovation center focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario in Canada. From its newest global delivery center, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys. HCL will provide next-gen services including digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services. HCL continues to significantly invest in Canada to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce.

The Mississauga center, which has a seating capacity of 350, will be one of the largest for HCL in Canada, housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities in Canada in the next three years, engaging Canada's diverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients.

Shares of HCL Technologies closed 0.17% higher at Rs 958.85 on Friday.

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 35.1% to Rs 3,977 crore on a 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 19,302 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)