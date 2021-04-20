Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 22.67 points or 1.72% at 1342.62 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 7.7%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.42%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.92%),ITI Ltd (up 1.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.74%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.65%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.46%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.26%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.19%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 384.38 or 0.8% at 48333.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.7 points or 0.78% at 14472.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 299.67 points or 1.45% at 20973.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.21 points or 1.57% at 6866.59.

On BSE,1730 shares were trading in green, 431 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

