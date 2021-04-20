Power stocks gain

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 40.45 points or 1.7% at 2421.39 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.9%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.46%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.16%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.98%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.84%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.56%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.44%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.06%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.64%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 0.11%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 384.38 or 0.8% at 48333.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.7 points or 0.78% at 14472.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 299.67 points or 1.45% at 20973.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.21 points or 1.57% at 6866.59.

On BSE,1730 shares were trading in green, 431 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)