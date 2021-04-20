Utilties stocks spurt

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 40.5 points or 1.94% at 2125.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 5.63%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.69%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.59%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.42%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 2.46%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.42%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.35%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.35%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.17%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 384.38 or 0.8% at 48333.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.7 points or 0.78% at 14472.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 299.67 points or 1.45% at 20973.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.21 points or 1.57% at 6866.59.

On BSE,1730 shares were trading in green, 431 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

