HCL Technologies enters into application deal with Euroclear Group

HCL Technologies announced a new multi-year application deal with Euroclear Group to accelerate its agile transformation journey with technologies and working practices to improve its digital capabilities.

HCL will work with Euroclear, the world's largest provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity and fund transactions, to explore new business models and market opportunities to create value through innovation and data monetization.

Leveraging its Fenix 2.0 execution framework, HCL will modernize Euroclear's digital channel landscape. This will help Euroclear accelerate innovation in its digital channels by harnessing automation, unified end-customer experience and DevOps delivery models.

