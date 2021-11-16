Coromandel International announces new sulphuric acid plant in Visakhapatnam

Coromandel International announced the project initiation for setting up a new 1650 Metric Tonnes per day design capacity sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The new sulphuric acid plant for which the investment has been announced will increase the sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 Lakh Metric Tonnes per annum from the current level of 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes per annum, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh Metric Tonnes. The investment is in line with Coromandel's long term objectives to secure key raw materials for its fertiliser production. The 1650 TPD sulphuric acid plant project will be setup within Coromandel's existing Visakhapatnam plant premises.

The Visakhapatnam manufacturing unit of Coromandel has a production capacity of 1.3 million Tonnes per annum complex fertilisers and a captive phosphoric acid production capacity of close to 4 Lakh Tonnes per annum. The new Sulphuric acid plant at Vizag will reduce the import dependence considerably and ensure sustainable production of Phosphoric acid, one of the key raw materials for phosphatic fertiliser manufacturing.

The new state of the art sulphuric acid plant is being built on par with globally best technology standards to control emissions. The steam generated from the process shall also be used for captive power generation.

