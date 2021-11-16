Meghmani Organics to foray into White Pigment Titanium Dioxide

Meghmani Organics announced that it will foray into new and lucrative variant of White Pigment Titanium Dioxide.

The company plans to set up a plant in Dahej with proposed capex of Rs 400 crore.

Titanium Dioxide is a naturally occurring white opaque mineral used a bright white pigment. Industrial applications are in Paint, Coating, Plastic, Polymers, Ink, Dyes, Paper and Cosmetics, etc.

