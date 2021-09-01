Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.30 lakh units in August

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 130,699 units in month of August 2021 compared to 124,624 units in August 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 105,775 units, sales to other OEM of 4,305 units and exports of 20,619 units.

Sales volume of the Company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.

While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to COVID-19 related disruptions.

