Mahindra & Mahindra achieves August auto sales of 30,585 units

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of August 2021 stood at 30585 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15786 vehicles in August 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 15973 vehicles in August 2021. Exports for the month of August 2021 were at 3180 vehicles.
According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17% in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year.
Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172%. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU