HCL Technologies Ltd jumps 3.84%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 841.75, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.99% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% fall in NIFTY and a 34.71% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 841.75, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 11469.9. The Sensex is at 38759.41, down 0.22%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 19.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19827.05, up 2.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 841.4, up 3.67% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 62.99% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% fall in NIFTY and a 34.71% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

