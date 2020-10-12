HCL Technologies Ltd stays in demand

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 867.2, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.23% jump in NIFTY and a 44.71% jump in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 867.2, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11934.45. The Sensex is at 40638.22, up 0.32%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 9.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21837.6, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 869.1, up 1.25% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 59.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.23% jump in NIFTY and a 44.71% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)