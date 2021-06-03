TCS plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2030

-
Tata Consultancy Services has announced its plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 70% by 2025 (over 2016 base year), and to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.
At the core of TCS' strategy to reduce its carbon footprint is improved energy efficiency through the addition of more green buildings to the company's real estate portfolio, reduction of IT system power usage, and the use of TCS Clever Energy, which leverages IoT, machine learning and AI to optimize energy consumption across campuses.
TCS' Vision 25x25 is a strategic lever that delinks TCS' business growth from campus expansion, and brings down emissions related to employee commutes and business travel. Other elements of its net zero aspiration include greater use of renewable sources of energy and carbon removal offsets.
